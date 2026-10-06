Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

Virat Kohli Century Record: Virat Kohli has 86 international centuries and needs 15 more to move beyond Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds. With Test and T20I cricket behind him, ODI cricket is now Kohli’s only remaining international format, making the 2027 World Cup potentially crucial in his pursuit of the historic milestone.

Kohli has already overtaken Tendulkar’s ODI century record, reaching 50 hundreds in the format during the 2023 World Cup. His next challenge is even bigger, as he looks to become the first batter to reach 101 international centuries. With a limited number of ODIs remaining before the 2027 World Cup, every opportunity will be significant.

Virat Kohli’s 101-Century Chase Explained

Virat Kohli has already rewritten one of Sachin Tendulkar’s biggest ODI records.

During the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Kohli became the first batter to score 50 ODI centuries, moving past Tendulkar’s tally of 49. His achievement at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium came with Tendulkar watching from the stands, adding another memorable chapter to their long-standing cricketing connection.

The next target is considerably bigger.

Tendulkar finished his international career with 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs. Kohli currently has 86, meaning he needs 14 more to draw level and 15 to establish a new record of 101 international hundreds.

His most recent century came against West Indies in the first ODI of the recent series, when he remained unbeaten on 139. He followed that with 29 in the second ODI before being dismissed for a golden duck in the final match.

How Many ODIs Could Kohli Have Left?

Since Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is, his remaining international opportunities are limited to ODIs.

India currently have 11 confirmed bilateral ODIs scheduled before the 2027 World Cup:

Five ODIs against New Zealand

Three ODIs against Sri Lanka

Three ODIs against Zimbabwe

The Asia Cup could provide another significant block of matches. The 2027 edition is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from June 18 to July 4 and is expected to use the ODI format.

Although the complete schedule is yet to be announced, India could potentially play several matches in the tournament depending on their progress.

There is also a possibility of an additional ODI series in South Africa before the World Cup, although that is not currently part of India’s confirmed schedule.

Kohli’s Record Gives Him Plenty Of History To Draw On

Kohli’s ODI numbers show a notable difference between his performances in India and overseas.

Across his last 32 ODIs in India, he has registered nine centuries. In his previous 32 overseas ODIs, he has scored three hundreds, coming in Dubai, Chattogram and Colombo.

That makes the upcoming five-match ODI series in New Zealand particularly interesting.

Overall, however, Kohli has an outstanding record outside India. Of his 55 ODI centuries, 27 have come overseas.

His overseas century tally includes:

Bangladesh — 6 centuries

Sri Lanka — 5

Australia — 5

West Indies — 4

South Africa — 3

New Zealand — 1

England — 1

Zimbabwe — 1

UAE — 1

Sri Lanka is also Kohli’s most successful ODI opponent in terms of centuries, with 10 hundreds against them.

India are scheduled to play their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on December 13, 16 and 19, followed by the Zimbabwe series on January 3, 6 and 9.

What Could The 2027 World Cup Mean For Kohli?

Kohli has produced some of his finest cricket on the World Cup stage.

In 37 World Cup appearances, he has accumulated 1,795 runs at an average of 59.83, along with five centuries and 12 fifties.

His 2023 campaign was particularly remarkable. Kohli scored 765 runs, including three centuries and six half-centuries, to finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

That campaign also contained the moment when he moved beyond Tendulkar’s ODI century record.

The 2027 World Cup could therefore become the biggest remaining stage in Kohli’s pursuit of the 100-century mark.

ODI Cricket Is Now Kohli’s Only Route

Kohli has already joined Tendulkar as only the second batter to cross 15,000 ODI runs. He reached the landmark in his 303rd innings.

His international career has now entered a very different phase. With his Test retirement and T20I career already concluded, every international hundred he scores from this point will have to come in the 50-over format.

Kohli has also indicated that the 2027 World Cup is set to be his final World Cup for India.

That makes the equation straightforward but demanding: 86 international centuries currently stand against Tendulkar’s 100, while 15 more would take Kohli to 101.

The question is no longer whether Kohli can break another ODI record. It is whether he can find enough opportunities and enough hundreds to finish his international career with a number that has never been reached before.