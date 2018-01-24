Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the struggling team India to earn a consolation win in the third and final Test of the three-match series at the Wanderers. He also put his weight behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli and asked the critics to give him some time as he has done the job phenomenally well as a captain.

After former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed the Men in Blue and skipper Virat Kohli to perform on top in South Africa, another captain and legend Sourav Ganguly has spoken in favour of the struggling team India and has demanded the critics to give Kohli some time before putting him under the scanner. Ganguly believes the visitors can save the embarrassment of a series whitewash and can put up a fight at the Wanderers, where they haven’t lost a Test against the hosts since 1993.

Kohli was heavily criticised for his team selection in the Centurion test, where he dropped an in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play Ishant Sharma for extra bounce and was later blasted for his fiery press conference where he made some angry statements. Despite losing both the Test matches in the tough South African conditions, Indian bowlers produced an outstanding display with the ball taking all 20 wickets in the two innings. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith in his assessment of India’s first overseas tour of the year pointed fingers at Virat’s leadership credentials which Ganguly seems to disagree with.

In his Column for TOI, the Prince of Bengal wrote that people should allow Kohli some room given this tour of South Africa was always going to be tough for a team that has played in Asia for the past 12 months. Putting his trust on Kohli, Ganguly who played 311 ODIs and 113 Tests for India and established himself as one of the most successful captains to have led the country, wrote, “There is lot of talk going around about Virat Kohli’s leadership qualities. It is important to be patient as it is his first big overseas tour, nobody really is a born leader and it is important that leaders are allowed to develop and grow. I am convinced Kohli will keep getting better at this. It is very important that as a leader you keep performing – that is the biggest challenge and this is where Kohli has done remarkably well,” wrote Ganguly.

He also suggested India should go ahead with an extra spin bowler in Wanderers depending on the conditions as variation is the key to a good bowling unit. He addressed the batting woes and clarified that keeping a batsman in fray would also come handy. “The hype is obviously about the pitch, about what India will get to play on. The groundsman has spoken about a green pitch but till a ball is bowled, you can never say what the track will be like exactly. There is also word that India will play five fast bowlers but they will have to be very careful because spin will be useful in a five-day game and variation is also important in a longer format,” wrote the former India captain who remains a keen observer of the game.

Ganguly also hailed the Indian bowlers for their superb performance in the first two Tests and highlighted the importance of playing R Ashwin in the game as he can also contribute significantly with the bat. “R Ashwin’s effectiveness with the bat should not also be discounted. The Indian bowlers have been in superb form this series. They have picked 20 wickets in both the Tests and it is important for the batters to stand up and put runs on the board. There is enormous talent in this batting unit, they have done it before and I find no reason why they can’t do it again. They will need to believe in themselves, need to fight for every run as a batting unit. The question for India will be whether to play five bowlers or four. If the pitch remains green till the start then they can go in with four bowlers and should pick that extra batter. If not, they must continue with the five bowlers,” he scribbled.