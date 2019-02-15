India vs Australia squad announced: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to Team India as BCCI today announced the squad for 2 T20, 5 ODIs against Australia. India vs Australia series will start from February 24 and the last match will be played on March 13, 2019.

India vs Australia squad announced: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for upcoming T20 series and ODI against Australia. Both the teams will play 2 T20s and 5 ODI matches together. The fierce series will start from February 24 and the first T20 match will be played at the Vishakhapatnam. While the one-day series will commence from March 2, 2019, in Hyderabad. The good news is that the skipper Virat Kohli will join the troop back and will lead the team against the Kangaroos.

The cricket board has called Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Mayank Markande for the T20 series and I will be another chance for Umesh Yadav and Sidharth Kaul before the World Cup 2019. It will be the last international series for the Indian side to test its bench strength. Indian cricketers will also sharpen their skills in the domestic Indian Premier League (IPL 2019).

Dinesh Karthik’s omission from the ODI series and chance to Rishabh Pant in both the format is the result for their recent performances.

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande #INDvAUS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2019

India’s squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2019

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2019

