Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday paid a tribute to Indian fans for their continuous support, love and motivation. Virat Kohli shared the video on Twitter thanking fans for constant and unconditional support. Today India will be playing the 3rd and final match of the ODI series, which will decide the winner as both the teams have won one match each.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter to pay a tribute to fans and Team India supporters. A few hours before the third and decider One Day International (ODI) match against England at Headingley stadium of Leeds, Virat Kohli thanked Indian fans with an emotional video.

In the one minute video, Indian fans are standing along the Trent Bridge stadium, during the 2nd ODI, and singing the national anthem altogether. A stadium in England full with Indian supporters made Virat Kohli emotional and pushed him to share the video.

With the video, Virat Kohli said, “One of the best feelings watching this video! Thank you, everyone, for your constant and unconditional support for us. Your cheers and love motivate us to keep trying harder every time.”

As the national anthem gets over, people started chanting and screaming India…India.. on the rhythm of dhols. The video is recorded by a fan present at the stadium and was shared by Indian captain Virat Kohli. The video was recorded during the second ODI against England at Trent Bridge stadium in Nottinghamshire of England that showcased an emotional scene.

In the ODI series against England, both the sides have won one match each. The 3rd ODI will be played at Headingley stadium of Leeds, where Kohli and company will try to win the match and series. The victory will mark the 10th successive series for team India, while Eion Morgan and team will be hoping to stop India’s winning triumph.

