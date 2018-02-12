Former West Indian captain Alvin Kallicharran has showered praises upon Indian skipper Virat Kohli and has said his ruthless attitude is comparable to that of Viv Richards. He added that he has brought a new brand of captaincy in the Indian team and is a very determined individual, Kohli-led team India is currently leading the ODI series by 3-1 in South Africa.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is having the time of his life both on and off the field and refuses to go off the headlines. After grabbing the limelight for his marriage with actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli-led team India is on the verge of making a history by winning an ODI series in South Africa. In the ongoing series the captain has led from the front and his efforts have been lauded by the likes of Michael Clarke and David Warner. The latest name on the list of Kohli’s fans is that of former West Indian captain Alvin Kallicharran who believes Kohli is as ruthless in his attitude as Sir Vivian Richards was.

Kallicharran added that although he did not like making comparisons, this one is inevitable. “The attitude is strong in both. I am one person who wouldn’t like to compare players. But Kohli’s attitude is as ruthless as Viv’s was. Kohli seems to have some of those qualities. He is a successful captain. As a batsman, he is a phenomenon. Always hungry. His consistency is tremendous,” the former Windies skipper told The Times of India.

Appreciating Kohli’s determination, the former Windies skipper said he does not believe India would have such a strongly determined captain ever. “He looks like a very determined chap. Determination means you can make your own decisions. I don’t think India would ever have a captain like that. Except perhaps Kapil Dev. Kapil used to take decisions on his own and he was an exciting cricketer. Kohli now has brought a new brand of captaincy,” he added.

India are currently leading the six-match ODI series in South Africa by 3-1. The captain has played a pivotal role in team’s success on foreign soil and slammed his 34th century recently.