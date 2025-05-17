Owaisi also acknowledged the changing face of Indian cricket, praising its growing inclusiveness. He cited Mohammad Siraj's rise as a shining example.

Virat Kohli is a 'Zabardast Player', But There Will Be More Kohlis: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, now widely recognized for his political presence, fondly revisits his cricketing past, especially a standout moment from the early ’90s. In an inter-university final, Owaisi scalped six wickets, outshining none other than future Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who remained wicketless.

Despite Owaisi’s personal achievement, his Osmania University team lost to Prasad’s Bangalore University. “We lost the match but I did get six wickets and Venkatesh got nothing,” he recalled in an interview with PTI.

From Cricket Grounds to Political Battlegrounds

Owaisi takes pride in his performance from that match, even showing a newspaper clipping from the Deccan Chronicle on his phone. The article not only detailed the game but also featured a young Owaisi with slicked-back hair and a clean-shaven face.

His cricketing journey didn’t stop there. He was soon picked for the South Zone inter-university Under-25 squad and went on to play in the Vizzy Trophy in 1994, a prestigious national tournament for university teams.

However, his sporting path took a different turn when he moved to London to study law at Lincoln’s Inn. “The cricketing chapter ended right there,” he said, reflecting on the shift.

Though some may speculate what might have been had he continued, Owaisi dismisses such notions. He holds Hyderabad’s cricketing legends in high esteem and doesn’t put himself in their league.

“No no no! My name cannot be compared with Azharuddin. He is a man who played 99 Tests. You cannot compare me with Azharuddin. As a cricketer I salute him. As a politician I have many differences with him,” Owaisi added.

Celebrating the Spirit of Indian Cricket

Owaisi also acknowledged the changing face of Indian cricket, praising its growing inclusiveness. He cited Mohammad Siraj’s rise as a shining example.

“Look at Mohammad Siraj today. Mashallah. A boy from poor background. With hard work he rose and has taken 100 Test wickets. Great journey … inspirational! … I hope that he plays a lot for India and gives India many victories,” he said.

Turning to Virat Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket, Owaisi didn’t hold back his admiration.

“Arey zabardast player hai. We will forever be deprived of his cover drive. On the rise the way he hit over the bowler’s head! Arey great player hai. Zabardast player hai.”

But even while praising Kohli, Owaisi expressed optimism about India’s cricketing future.

“But there will be more Kohlis. It’s not like we don’t have talent in India,” he remarked.

