‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

MS Dhoni – Roger Federer: Indian cricketer, Sanju Samson compared tennis great Roger Federer to Chennai Super Kings’ legend MS Dhoni. The Indian wicketkeeper, who was talking about only a few weeks to the Wimbledon start date of June 29, thought about how cricket and tennis are similar and even said that the style of Virat Kohli, who is really aggressive, can be compared to that of the Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. With top tennis players competing at Wimbledon for the championship, Samson made comparisons of icons of tennis and cricket.

Who is the Roger Federer of Cricket according to Sanju Samson?

While appearing on a show on JioStar, Sanju Samson drew comparisons between cricketers and tennis stars. Sharing the screen with Indian tennis legend, Rohan Bopanna, Samson was asked about who is Roger Federer of Cricket. Without thinking much, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Series gave MS Dhoni as his answer. He compared how the two prominent players of their sports remained calm and composed. While comparing the two, Samson said, “The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful.”

Why did Sanju Samson compare Virat Kohli and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon?

While both Roger Federer and MS Dhoni have retired from tennis and cricket, respectively, Carlos Alcaraz has been on the rise in the racquet sport. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continues to be a top batter in One-Day cricket having already retired from test and T20Is. He compared Spain’s Alcaraz to Kohli due to the style of play the two shared. Samson said, “Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness.”

Who will win the Wimbedon 2026? Indian tennis legend shares predictions

The legendary Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna picked 2022 champion Elena Rybakina to win the SW19 at the All England Club and predicted Sinner to keep his championship. Bopanna while making his predictions said, “It’s such a tough question; the field is so open. But I have to go with defending champion Jannik Sinner for the men’s tournament. Among women, I would pick Elena Rybakina.”

Bopanna, who was a three-time semi-finalist at Wimbledon in Men’s Doubles talked about why the tournament is special for him. He said, “Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcasts Wimbledon. So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing.”

Also Read: India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

