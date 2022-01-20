Allan Donald, a former South African bowler, praised the South African bowlers for putting pressure on Virat Kohli in the first ODI at Paarl. After a clinical 31-run victory against India at Boland Park on Wednesday, South Africa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Proteas strolled to a solid 296 in the first innings thanks to centuries from captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Duseen. Despite a 92-run partnership between Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan threatening to take the game away from them, the South African bowlers fought back admirably in the game. In the last delivery of the match, Shardul Thakur reached his fifty and demonstrated his big-hitting talents by smashing five fours and a six..

During the above mentioned match, former Indian captain Virat Kohli played his first match for India without any captaincy duty in almost seven years. Kohli made 51 runs, but he was bowled by Proteas spinner Tabrej Shamsi, denying him the chance to earn his 71st international century. Furthermore, Allan Donald shared his thoughts on the former Indian captain’s batting form, stating that even Kohli is not invincible. The Indian middle-order collapsed after Kohli’s departure, and India lost the match by 31 runs.

According to sources, Allan Donald said he is not sure if Virat was exposed technically, but when South Africa bowled to him, they pounded away at the fundamentals and let the pitch do the work. The bowlers piled on the fundamental pressure extremely effectively, he added. Allan then went on to say “Is Virat invincible?” No. Even the best players have experienced a slump, since the game is a great leveler. Since his comeback following the ball-tampering scandal, even Steve Smith hasn’t exactly been on fire. I’m familiar with Virat’s standards, and I’m confident he’ll return at some time.” It won’t take long, he asserted.

The second One-Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa will be played on January 21 at the same venue, with KL Rahul’s side attempting to tie the series at 1-1.