Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who set several batting records in his career and played vital roles in West Indies victories on several occasions, praised India skipper Virat Kohli and called him the best batter in the world. Chanderpaul named Kohli as his favourite cricketer in terms of batting skills and aggressions.

The left-handed batsman, who was known for his distinctive technique yet destructive for opposition bowlers, has always been respected high by cricket fans across the world.

Talking to the media, after the organizers of the Road Safety World Series 2020, in which all legendary cricketers of the world are playing, due to the novel coronavirus, the 45-year-old Chanderpaul said Obviously, it’s Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing.

Indian captain works hard on his fitness, skills, added Windies legend.

Virat Kohli loves challenges, put him in tough situations and he will deliver the best.

Lauding Kohli’s consistency with bat and in captaincy, Chandepaul said Indian skipper has proven his class and have rescued team time on several occasions.

In a chat with Star Sports Chanderpaul said Virat Kohli has proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It’s not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing.

Notably, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at second spot in the ICC world ranking for batsmen.

