Virat Kohli has been absolutely inspirational in the ongoing calendar year having scored 749 runs in 9 ODI matches at an unbelievable average of 125. The Delhi-born batter has posted three centuries and the same number of half-centuries in 2018.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah maintained their supremacy in ODI cricket thanks to stellar performances in the current calendar year. In the fresh ICC ODI rankings, Kohli was the top-ranked batsman with 884 points while death overs specialist Bumrah was leading the bowler’s pack with 797 points.

Kohli has been closely trailed by his deputy Rohit Sharma in the ICC ODI rankings for the batsman. The Mumbai lad is placed second in the rankings with 842 points to his name. The other Indian batsman who maintains his presence in the top-10 is Shikhar Dhawan, who is ranked 5th with 802 points.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers with 797 points. After a sensational 2017, where he picked 39 wickets in 13 matches, Bumrah has enjoyed an equally productive 2018 as well. In 6 matches that he has played in the current year, he has bagged 16 wickets at an average of 18.

Bumrah is being trailed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan who is placed at the second spot with 788 points. Another Indian bowler in the top-10 is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is third in the rankings with 700 points to his name.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in tremendous form lately and is trying hard to break into the top-10 as he is currently placed at the 11th spot.

