Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Return For England ODIs Subject to Fitness, Shubman Gill to Lead India; Check Full Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men’s Selection Committee has officially announced a powerhouse 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, scheduled from July 14 to July 19, 2026. While young batting sensation Shubman Gill has been trusted to lead the side with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy, the main talking points belong to the conditional return of veteran superstar Virat Kohli, who faces a race against time to clear his medical fitness protocols.
Virat Kohli Fitness Condition:
Both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah carried health and injury issues from their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign. Kohli is recovering from a right hamstring strain sustained during the tournament’s final stages in late May. The BCCI medical staff put him under “Subject to fitness clearance” in the ODI squad.
Unlike Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah does not carry a fitness clearance on the official team sheet, but his health and physical management remain a massive talking point. Bumrah is making his return to the ODI configuration after being intentionally rested and kept absent from recent bilateral series to manage his workload and maintain his peak conditioning.
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India’s ODI squad for the England tour announced.
𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland T20I Series as he continues his rehab at the BCCI COE.
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— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026
Why Varun Chakravarthy Misses the Ireland T20Is
In a concurrent medical update issued by BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been officially ruled out of the preceding T20I series against Ireland. Chakravarthy is currently in the final stages of intense rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru following a painful left foot injury sustained during the IPL.
While Chakravarthy’s absence is a blow to India’s spin depth in the shortest format, it has opened the door for a heavily revised T20I squad to tour Ireland under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, featuring 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
India’s Full ODI Squad for England
India’s Full ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah*, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar. (*Subject to fitness clearance)
India Vs England ODI Schedule:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Tuesday, July 14, 2026
|3:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Thursday, July 16, 2026
|5:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Sunday, July 19, 2026
|3:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Lord’s, London
India’s updated squad for Ireland T20Is:
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.