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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video

A viral video of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma sharing a quiet moment during the second ODI against England has grabbed eyeballs on social media amid reports surrounding the former India captain's ODI future. The visuals surfaced after claims that the BCCI has informed Rohit Sharma about its plans beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup, though no official announcement has been made.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: X
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 16:42 IST

Rohit Sharma Retirement: The news of Rohit Sharma’s retirement has been creating headlines in the last couple of days. The veteran batter has not done himself any favours with a couple of failures in the ongoing series against England. However, it seems like the news of his retirement has reached the rest of his teammates. During the second One-Day International between India and England, a video clip has gone viral where Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are looking quite serious, as if they must have been told about Rohit’s retirement from the international circuit. 

WATCH: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah reactions go viral amid Rohit Sharma retirement rumours




Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah sat with Rohit Sharma and appeared to be quite serious. Amidst the retirement speculations of the seasoned opening batter, the reactions from India’s leading batter and bowler went viral and raised speculations about whether the teammates have been told about Rohit possibly retiring after the third ODI at Lord’s. 

Rohit Sharma’s poor form in 2026

There has been no denying the fact that Rohit Sharma has been arguably in one of the poorest slumps he has witnessed in his career. The seasoned batter has scored 11 and 26 in the ongoing series. The former Indian skipper has had a tough time with the bat in hand so far in 2026. He has scored 241 runs in eight innings, averaging only a tick above 30 with a highest score of 79 against Afghanistan. 

Rohit Sharma set to retire after IND vs ENG 3rd at Lord’s?

According to a report from the Indian Express, Rohit has been informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will not be part of the 2027 World Cup. Consequentially, the Board is allowing him to leave the side after the England tour. There’s no doubt that Rohit will be the one who steps aside if Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to represent the team. A source in the report was quoted as saying, “The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness.”

The rumours further picked up pace with reports emerging that Rohit’s parents have reached England. There have not been too many incidents where Rohit’s parents have attended the games. With the retirement rumours making the headlines, this move further adds more weight behind the speculations. 

Also Read: Setback For Pakistan Cricket: Mohammad Nawaz Handed ICC Ban After Failing Anti-Doping Test During T20 World Cup 2026

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Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video
Tags: IND vs ENG ODIIndia vs England ODIindia-squadjasprit bumrahrohit sharmaRohit Sharma retirementvirat kohli’

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Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video
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