Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn at 37: ‘The Vision Is Clear’ — Inside His Big Plans for Indian Sport and Global Brands

Virat Kohli LinkedIn Debut: Former India captain Virat Kohli has joined LinkedIn at 37, using his first post to share his ambitions beyond cricket. With an investment in Agilitas Sports and a co-founder role in one8world, Kohli is looking to contribute to India’s sports business ecosystem and help build brands with ambitions that extend beyond the domestic market.

Kohli has spent years building his reputation as one of cricket’s most recognisable figures, while also developing a strong commercial presence. His latest move signals a greater focus on entrepreneurship, taking him beyond traditional endorsements towards businesses in which he has a direct stake.

Virat Kohli Shares His Vision in First LinkedIn Post

In his LinkedIn debut, Kohli discussed his belief that India can become a bigger force in the global sports industry. His message focused on creating an ecosystem that connects sportswear manufacturing, consumer brands and sports distribution, rather than limiting India’s role to producing athletes or participating in international competitions.

Kohli also explained his association with Agilitas Sports and one8world, describing the ventures as part of a broader effort to build something with long-term relevance. His message placed particular emphasis on innovation, raising standards and creating opportunities for Indian businesses to compete on a global stage.

What Are Agilitas Sports and one8world?

Kohli’s business interests include two ventures with different but connected roles in the sports and consumer market.

Agilitas Sports was founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, along with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu. The company is pursuing a vertically integrated approach to sportswear, bringing together areas such as product design, manufacturing and retail.

Kohli’s investment in Agilitas gives him a stake in a business seeking to establish a presence across the sportswear value chain. His experience as an elite athlete and his understanding of sporting culture also offer a distinctive perspective as the company develops its products and brand strategy.

one8world, meanwhile, is a venture in which Kohli is involved as a co-founder and co-creator. The association reflects his interest in having a more direct role in building a brand, rather than being associated with a product solely through an endorsement agreement.

Together, the ventures form part of Kohli’s wider interest in India’s potential to develop sports-related businesses with international reach.

Why Kohli Is Looking Beyond Endorsement Deals

For prominent athletes, brand partnerships can provide substantial commercial opportunities. Investing in a company or helping establish a brand, however, creates a different relationship with the business, as the outcome may depend on its growth, strategy and long-term performance.

Kohli’s involvement in Agilitas and one8world reflects that distinction. Instead of relying exclusively on his profile as a cricketer, he is participating in ventures that aim to develop their own products, identities and commercial operations.

Reports have also discussed a possible ₹300-crore Puma contract extension that Kohli reportedly turned down, alongside an investment said to be worth ₹40 crore in Agilitas Sports. These figures should be treated as reported amounts rather than independently confirmed contractual details.

Virat Kohli’s Business Ambitions Beyond Cricket

Kohli’s global recognition could help bring visibility to his ventures, but establishing lasting businesses will require more than a famous name. Product quality, pricing, distribution, consumer trust and the ability to stand out in a competitive market will all play important roles in determining their progress.

His move to LinkedIn provides a platform to communicate these ambitions to a professional audience. It also gives him a space to discuss entrepreneurship and investment separately from his cricketing achievements.

The wider Indian sports market presents opportunities across apparel, equipment, training, retail and other services. Building an integrated business around these areas is a significant undertaking, particularly when competing with established international companies.

A New Chapter for the Former India Captain

Kohli’s LinkedIn debut offers a glimpse into how he sees his future beyond playing cricket. His message was centred on building businesses and contributing to an ecosystem that can support Indian sports brands and reach consumers around the world.

Whether Agilitas and one8world achieve their long-term ambitions will depend on how their plans translate into products, market presence and sustainable growth. For Kohli, however, the direction is clear: his professional interests now extend beyond the boundary, with entrepreneurship becoming an increasingly important part of his journey.