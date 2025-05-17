Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over ‘RCB Team Song’ During Training Session, Report Claims

The decision caught the cricketing community by surprise, especially considering Kohli’s strong emotional connection with the format.

The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to resume on Saturday with an exciting face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli, RCB’s iconic batter, joined the team for their practice session on Friday and was seen playing some elegant shots.

Kohli Upset Over Blasting Team Anthem During Practice

However, a report suggests that all was not smooth during the session. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli was visibly annoyed by the loud music being played when he stepped onto the pitch.

“Nearly an hour and a half into RCB’s training session at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday, Virat Kohli joined the batting group for a hit. A couple of crisp straight drives and pull shots later, there was a brief break in play. He wasn’t happy. His arrival to the practice pitch, even in an empty stadium, coincided with the sound system blaring the RCB team song. He conveyed his annoyance to enough people around him to shut it down and restore silence, interspersed with the sound of the ball hitting the bat and the ambient conversations,” the report stated.

Kohli’s reaction prompted officials to turn off the music, allowing the player to focus on his batting in a quieter atmosphere.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Return to Competitive Cricket After Test Exit

This match will be Kohli’s first competitive appearance since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The decision caught the cricketing community by surprise, especially considering Kohli’s strong emotional connection with the format.

He had earlier stepped away from T20 internationals in June last year after India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup. His return to action will be closely watched as RCB aims to finish the league stage strongly.

Rain Threatens to Impact KKR’s Playoff Chances

Weather conditions in Bengaluru could affect Saturday’s fixture. AccuWeather predicts thunderstorms beginning around 5 pm IST, with rain covering 58 percent of the city. The likelihood of rain at toss time, scheduled for 7 pm, stands at 71 percent and gradually drops over the following hours.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, a washed-out match could prove costly. With 11 points and only two games remaining, a no-result on Saturday would limit their maximum points to 14, which may not be enough for playoff qualification. One of their previous games against Punjab Kings was also called off due to rain.

RCB is in a better spot. Even if the match is abandoned, they remain in a strong position to secure a playoff berth and could still push for a top-two finish depending on other results.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Scolds Brother For Car Dent In Adorable Video: ‘Yeh Kya Hai?