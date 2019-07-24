Indian skipper Virat Kohli has bagged the 23rd rank in the list of highest-paid sportsperson on Instagram. Virat Kohli charges over USD 196,000 per sponsored post on his Instagram page, reports said.

Team India captain Virat Kholi who is known as the run-machine has now become the money-making machine. World’s one of the most popular cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as the biggest money-makers through photo-sharing site Instagram. As per the latest data shared by Hooper HQ on Wednesday for Instagram, Virat Kohli earns more than USD 196,000 per sponsored post on his Instagram page. The UK-based social media management company has given 9th rank to Virat Kholi in the race of sports personalities.

Virat Kohli surpassed Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and became the highest-paid Indian sports personality. Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list of sportsmen. The Portegues striker, who has scored more than 88 goals in his career so far, takes USD 9,75,000 per post on Instagram, which is almost five-folds to Virat Kohli.

In the list of 100 celebs, actor Priyanka Chopra was second Indian to feature on the list. Only Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra were the 2 Indians to feature of the list. Notably, Priyanka is ahead of Virat Kohli who takes USD 271,000 per Instagram post.

Virat Kohli has more over 38.1 million followers on Instagram. Talking about the overall rankings, Virat Kohli is on 23rd position while PC holds the 19th rank of 100 highest-paid celebrities.

Team India is scheduled to play with West Indies next month and squads have been announced under Virat Kohli’s leadership. Team India will be on the overseas tour from August 3 to September 3 and will play 3 T20 and 3 ODI matches.

