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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series

Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series

Virat Kohli has backed Shubman Gill to enjoy a long stint as Team India captain, praising his leadership, tactical mindset, field placements, and intensity. Kohli believes Gill possesses the qualities needed to guide India successfully towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 17:46 IST

Virat Kohli – Shubman Gill: India’s star batsman, Virat Kohli, believes that ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill will lead the team for a very long time because the young captain has the necessary mindset, drive, and intensity. In an interview with JioStar prior to India’s opening One-Day International match against the West Indies, Kohli commended Gill’s leadership style and emphasized his readiness to think creatively and remain ahead of the game.

Virat Kohli Backs Shubman Gill as Team India Captain

“Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team. He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead. He is not shy to use different kinds of fields, put guys under pressure, communicate the same to the bowlers, and bring in a certain kind of bowling attack,” said Kohli, according to JioStar.

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Gill took over as India’s Test captain in 2025 and subsequently became the ODI captain after Rohit Sharma led the team to Champions Trophy triumph. Under Gill’s leadership, the Men in Blue have begun building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli Praises Shubman Gill For His Plans

Kohli, who led Indian men’s cricket team from 2014 to 2022 across formats, praised Gill for his clear plans for the game and said, “He has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role.”

“But he has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine,” Kohli added, as per JioStar.

India vs West Indies ODIs to Kick Off on Sunday

The first ODI of India’s three-match series against the West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The series will also mark the return of ODI specialists Rohit Sharma and Kohli to India’s colours. Kohli has scored 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs at an average of 58.59, including 54 centuries and 79 fifties.

Also Read: ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Series-Decider – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

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Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series
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Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series

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Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series
Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series
Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series
Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series
Virat Kohli Makes Massive Prediction on Shubman Gill’s Future as India Captain Ahead of IND vs WI ODI Series

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