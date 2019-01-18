When India's final ODI squad for Australia series was announced, many criticised Indian selectors for including MS Dhoni after his poor spell in 2018. The Jharkhand lad was written off by cricket fans and many called him to put pull the curtain down on his glittering career. However, the 37-year-old swashbuckler had other things in mind.

After conquering the T20I and Test series, the Indian cricket team completed the rout of Australia on Friday by winning the ODI series 2-1. The Men in Blue sounded the triumphant bugle after defeating the Aussies in the third and final ODI by 7 wickets and one man who stole the limelight, even from the mighty Virat Kohli, was Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The iconic cricketer took away the Man of the Series award after scoring a handsome 193 runs in three matches.

After a rather horrendous 2018 calendar year where Dhoni managed only 275 runs in 20 ODIs at an abysmal average of 25, the former Indian captain has exploded in 2019. He started all three ODIs against Australia and scored a half-century each in every one of them. Although one came in a losing cause, rest of the two were absolute match-winning knocks.

MS Dhoni played a patient inning of 51 runs off 96 balls in the first match but improved significantly in the subsequent match scoring 55 off just 54 deliveries. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman went an extra mile in the third and final ODI where he smashed 87 runs helping India win both the match and series.

In 2019 alone, Dhoni has played 3 matches and has scored 193 runs at an impressive average of over 100. He has struck three half centuries and will only get stronger from here. Given what he has given to Indian cricket in past 15 years, his contention for ICC World Cup berth was undisputed, nevertheless, he has further cemented his contention for the cricketing extravaganza which will be held in England and Wales.

