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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is currently on a visit to London and happened to meet Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli in the capital city of London on September 11, Friday.

Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 18:55 IST

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is currently on a visit to London and happened to meet Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli in the capital city of London on September 11, Friday. The two discussed on a wide-ranging topics from sports, infrastructure and various government schemes initiated by the state government as Shinde went on to felicitate Kohli as a token of appreciation.

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Eknath Shinde heaps praise on Virat Kohli

The 62-year-old politician was in awe of how down to earth the Delhi-born cricketer is, especially for a player, who is a custodian of several records. He stated:

“Virat Kohli lives in London, and when he learned that I am here, he met me for a goodwill visit. I was delighted that such a big Indian cricketer, the one with the most centuries, is so down-to-earth. We had met before, but I was particularly happy with the direct conversation we had today. We also discussed the award I received. I told him about various welfare schemes in Maharashtra. I spoke about infrastructure, and he himself remarked that the development Maharashtra has seen in recent years is unprecedented. I also shared our future plans and the infrastructure projects currently underway, such as the ‘Third Mumbai’ development near the airport, the Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the coastal road, the metro, and initiatives regarding schools and healthcare,” he said to ANI. 


“We discussed all these matters, and I highlighted the work we are doing on infrastructure in Maharashtra. The state currently ranks number one in GDP, startups, infrastructure, and FDI. He was delighted to hear about the transformation and development taking place in Maharashtra, recognising the positive impact these initiatives will have on people’s lives. The award I received was also based on these very themes: infrastructure, development, the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme and the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ initiative. We discussed these topics, and he was very pleased. I, too, was happy to meet him. We discussed how to help the new generation excel in competitions and how to nurture their talent—after all, the youth are the future of our country. He shared some valuable ideas in this regard, which will undoubtedly benefit both Maharashtra and the nation,” he signed off.



Virat Kohli to continue his quest for records in the home series against the West Indies


This year in ODIs, Virat has 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties. He was recently seen in action during the ODIs in England in August, where he scored 144 runs in three innings, including two fifties and best score of 74. 
Virat will continue his chase for the 100th century mark (becoming the second cricketer to do so after Sachin Tendulkar) during the home series against West Indies from September 27 onwards, with the series offering the 37-year-old three ODIs to further his century count, currently sitting at 85 centuries.


With 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs and 302 innings at an average of 58.59 and 54 centuries, 79 fifties, Virat is one of the finest and perhaps the finest ever ODI batters. He needs only 59 runs to become the second batter in ODIs to touch the 15,000 run mark.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO
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Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO
Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde in London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Felicitates Former India Captain | WATCH VIDEO

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