Virat Kohli Meets Jordan Cox Ahead of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test; Did Wicketkeeper Seek Advice Before His Debut? | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Meets Jordan Cox: Virat Kohli, who has been an English resident for a while now, and he seems to have taken up the mentoring role for the young batters in the country. The legendary batter, who retired from test cricket in 2025, took some time out from his personal life to share insights and tips with Jordan Cox. The English wicketkeeper received his debut test cap for the second test between England and New Zealand. A day before making his debut at The Oval, Cox was spotted with the former Indian test skipper.

England vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli meets Jordan Cox before test debut









On Tuesday, several pictures of Kohli acting as a mentor for the English batsman Jordon Cox were circulated online. It was quite a visual ahead of the match before the 25-year-old was included in the England starting eleven for their second Test match against New Zealand, which is going to be played on Wednesday, June 17 at the Oval. The images showed Kohli and Cox dining in a restaurant in London. It’s very interesting to note that both players were members of the RCB dressing room during the IPL 2026 season. Jordon didn’t feature in a single match, while Kohli had a splendid season, scoring 675 runs.

No one really knows what Kohli and Cox were talking about, but it looks like Cox was listening intently while the former Indian captain could have been talking to him about some advice before his highly expected Test debut.

Virat Kohli Injury Update

Kohli injured his hamstring during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2026 final. This time, the experienced opener missed the series against Afghanistan to keep the injury break as a precaution. But, Ajit Agarkar-led Indian selection panel took the step to keep Kohli out of action for some more time so that he could get complete rest and be fully fit for an important international trip.

Per the latest updates from the team, Kohli is expected to feature in the England ODI series starting on July 14. One month of recovery will be ample time for the 37-year-old sportsman to get back to peak training and match fitness.

It is likely that Kohli will be back in the line-up for India’s next game barring an unexpected complication in the final stages of his rehabilitation. India’s side would be A lot strengthened if Kohli were to return as the latter is among the most experienced Indian batsmen abroad and continues to be a key member of the ODI squad.

Jordan Cox debut: England vs New Zealand Playing XI

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, James Rew (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker

New Zealand National Cricket Team Playing XI: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William ORourke

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