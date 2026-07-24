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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

The Indian celebrity endorsement market has become a multi-billion rupee sector, with brands increasingly leveraging film stars and cricketers to boost visibility, trust, and consumer engagement.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026? (Image Credits: X)
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 22:47 IST

The Indian celebrity endorsement market has become a multi-billion rupee sector, with brands increasingly leveraging film stars and cricketers to boost visibility, trust, and consumer engagement. According to TAM Media Research, celebrity endorsements made up 29% of all television advertisements in India during the first half of 2025. Accordingly, there are some of the biggest names making up Top 10 celebrities in India competing for the most valuable celebrity brand of 2026. But who is leading the list amongst the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar?

Who among Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar is India’s most valuable celebrity of 2026?

Kohli, who continues to break records for fun and India’s batting great occupies the top spot with ₹3,542 crore. The next two spots are occupied by actors Shah Rukh Khan (₹3,017 crore) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (₹2,507 crore). Dhoni, who had one of the greatest captaincy stints world cricket has seen and continues to be remembered is fourth in the list. Here is the Top 10 list:

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1) Virat Kohli

2) Shah Rukh Khan

3) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

4) MS Dhoni

5) Ranveer Singh

6) Akshay Kumar

7) Amitabh Bachchan

8) Sachin Tendulkar

9) Alia Bhatt

10) Deepika Padukone

When will Virat Kohli next be in action?

On the cricketing side of things, the former Indian captain will next be in action only in September when the West Indies visit the sub-continent nation for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The right-handed batter had played the three ODIs against England recently and made 144 runs, with two half-centuries at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. After that, the assignments are likely to follow more frequently as the Men in Blue travel to New Zealand for five ODIs, followed by three ODIs against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe each at home.

With 14941 runs in ODI cricket, the Delhi-born cricketer is only 59 runs away from touching the 15k mark. He could well become the quickest to do so. Nevertheless, Kohli will need 3000 more runs to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s stunning tally of 18426 runs. But with 54 ODI tons, any batter is unlikely to break his record, at least in the next few years. With the 2027 World Cup a little over a year away, the 37-year-old could well call time on his illustrious career after the mega event.

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