Virat Kohli Named ODI GOAT By Michael Clarke After Masterclass Against Australia

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been hailed as the ‘greatest one-day cricketer’ by former Australian captain Michael Clarke following another match-winning performance in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli played a crucial knock of 84 runs, steering India to a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday, securing their place in the final.

With this innings, Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history and is now just 45 runs shy of surpassing Chris Gayle’s all-time record of 791 runs. His composed yet aggressive approach once again highlighted his unmatched ability to anchor chases under pressure.

Virat Kohli took 64 runs in singles and doubles out of the 84 in the Semis Final. – A proper GOAT of this format. 🐐🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tmybe4T5Y6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2025

Michael Clarke Hails Kohli as ODI’s Greatest

Speaking on JioHotstar, Michael Clarke lavished praise on Kohli, acknowledging his remarkable consistency and impact in high-pressure situations. “Once again, he (Kohli) assessed the conditions brilliantly,” Clarke said. “A class player, he knew exactly what his team needed and how to put them in a position to win the game. We saw the same in his century against Pakistan.”

The former Australian skipper added, “Virat has every shot in the book there’s no questioning his ability to find boundaries. He is, in my opinion, the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, and he continues to prove it on the biggest stage, under the highest pressure. He knows what to do, and he delivers when it matters most.”

Kohli-Iyer Partnership Anchors India’s Chase

Chasing 265, India found themselves in trouble after losing their openers within eight overs. However, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a crucial 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Iyer contributed 45 runs off 62 balls before being dismissed.

Clarke also credited Iyer for his aggressive intent, which eased pressure on Kohli. “He (Iyer) played really well. He has that aggressive approach and great intent and always looks to play his shots, which takes pressure off his batting partner. He and Virat Kohli complement each other perfectly. Virat’s experience allows him to guide Shreyas when needed and keep him composed. Their partnership was match-winning, no doubt,” Clarke added.

India Marches to Champions Trophy Final

Australia did manage to pick up crucial wickets, but Kohli’s composure and experience ensured India stayed on course. Clarke admitted that dismissing Kohli earlier could have turned the game in Australia’s favor but acknowledged India’s brilliance. “Australia managed to take a couple of wickets, and had they broken that stand earlier, especially getting Virat out, the game could have been completely different. But credit to India they played exceptionally well,” Clarke concluded.

With this win, India now advances to the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where they will aim to secure another major ICC title. As for Kohli, another record-breaking feat could be on the horizon if he manages to surpass Gayle’s tally in the summit clash.

