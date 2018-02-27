Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh feels Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions at times and needs to control them better. Waugh added that he observed Kohli closely in South Africa and feels that he is still developing as a skipper. He stressed that Virat needed a more a little more time to be able to control his emotions better.

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh has advised Virat Kohli to keep check on his emotions as he feels the Indian captain was a ‘little over the top’ during the recent tour of South Africa. Waugh added that he observed Kohli closely in South Africa and feels the Delhi lad is still developing as a skipper. He stressed that Virat needed a more a little more time to be able to control his emotions better.

“I have seen him in South Africa and I feel that he was little over the top. But that’s a learning thing for a captain. As a captain, he (Kohli) is still developing and needs some time to pull in his excitement factor and emotions but that’s the way he plays,” Waugh told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The former Aussie captain further said that Kohli needed to understand that not everybody is made for aggressive brand of cricket and some people are different. “Someone like (Ajinkya) Rahane and (Cheteshwar) Pujara are very calm and quiet guys so he needs to just understand that some players are different,” he said.

Waugh further went on to say that he has immense respect for the Indian captain as he wants to play positively all the time and wants the rest of the team to follow him. He added that Kohli has a charisma and X-factor about him which has helped succeed both as a captain and as a player.

Indian cricket team is back in the country after a successful tour in which they won an ODI and T20 series. Although they lost the Test series by 1-2, they put up a tough fight against the Proteas.

