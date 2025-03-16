Kohli's remarks come after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed new limitations on family visits following India's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli on BCCI Banning Family on Tours: 'Don't Want To Go To My Room, Sit Alone And Sulk'

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli has spoken out against restrictions on players’ families accompanying them on international tours, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balance and normalcy in high-pressure environments.

Kohli’s remarks come after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed new limitations on family visits following India’s 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

According to these new rules, family members can only join players for 14 days after the initial two weeks of a tour exceeding 45 days, while shorter tours allow just a week of family time.

The Emotional Anchor of Family Support

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of IPL 2025, Kohli passionately defended the presence of families, explaining how their support helps players navigate the challenges of international cricket.

“It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside,” Kohli stated, as reported in a media report. He expressed disappointment over the perception that families are a distraction, saying, “I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, ‘oh, maybe they need to be kept away.'”

For Kohli, the presence of family provides an essential escape from the pressures of the game. He believes that players should not be forced into isolation after a tough match, adding, “I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life.”

Finding Balance Between Cricket and Personal Life

Kohli elaborated on how family support ensures players maintain their emotional and mental well-being, which ultimately reflects in their performance. “Like, there could be different situations happening in your life all the time. And that allows you to be absolutely normal. Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment, your responsibility, and then you come back to your house, you are with family, and there’s absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on. So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. And I would not miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can.”

Kohli’s words carry weight, especially given his stellar recent performances. He was instrumental in India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph, finishing as the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 218 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 54.50. His match-winning century against Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock in the semifinals against Australia showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

As Kohli gears up for the IPL 2025 season, starting with RCB’s opening clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens, he will have his eyes set on a maiden IPL title. With 8,004 runs in 252 matches, he remains the tournament’s highest run-getter and last season’s Orange Cap holder with 741 runs.

