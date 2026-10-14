Virat Kohli On LinkedIn: Microsoft CEO Welcomes India Star As He Shares Vision For Indian Sports

Virat Kohli LinkedIn Debut: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has made his debut on LinkedIn, adding a professional networking platform to his already extensive social media presence. Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella welcomed the former India captain, while Kohli used his first post to discuss his ambitions for Indian sports, his business ventures and the future of his lifestyle brand, one8world.

Kohli’s arrival on LinkedIn brings one of the world’s most recognisable sporting figures to a platform primarily associated with professional networking, leadership and business. The move also offers a glimpse into the commercial and entrepreneurial projects that have become an important part of his career beyond cricket.

The star batter joins several other Indian cricketers who have established a presence on the platform, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa.

Satya Nadella Welcomes Virat Kohli To LinkedIn

Kohli’s first LinkedIn post attracted attention from Nadella, who responded warmly to the cricketer’s arrival on the professional networking platform.

“My feed just got even more interesting. Welcome to LinkedIn, Virat. And congrats on your next chapter,” Nadella commented.

The response highlighted the interest surrounding Kohli’s move beyond traditional sports and entertainment platforms. With a substantial global following, the cricketer has considerable reach across commercial, lifestyle and sporting ventures.

Kohli’s LinkedIn profile describes his roles with the Indian cricket team and his business interests, including his association with one8world and sportswear company Agilitas.

What Virat Kohli Said In His First LinkedIn Post

In his introductory post, Kohli outlined his long-standing ambition to see India develop a stronger sporting culture, where athletes across disciplines receive greater recognition and opportunities.

He also discussed the potential for Indian businesses to contribute to the international sports industry through manufacturing, consumer products and distribution. His message reflected a broader ambition to help build a sports ecosystem that extends beyond performances on the field.

Kohli explained his association with Agilitas, where he is an investor, and one8world, which he described as a venture he is helping build and develop.

The cricketer also reflected on the journey of one8, a brand shaped by his belief in innovation, higher standards and continuous improvement. He highlighted the experience of seeing the brand connect with audiences in his home city as a particularly meaningful moment.

Kohli Expands His Presence Beyond Cricket

Kohli’s LinkedIn debut underlines his growing engagement with entrepreneurship alongside his sporting career. While cricket remains central to his public identity, his business interests demonstrate his involvement in building consumer-facing brands and exploring opportunities across the sports industry.

His first post signals an interest in creating ventures with a long-term impact on Indian sport, extending his ambitions beyond personal records and achievements on the cricket field.