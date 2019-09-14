While talking about the future of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli said former Indian captain always thinks about Indian cricket and is on the same page with the team management. Kohli also said the 38-year-old Dhoni is still a valuable member of the Indian team.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always cared for Indian cricket and is on the same page with the team management, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday ahead of their clash with South Africa.

The Indian captain also said that the 38-year-old Dhoni will remain a valuable member of the Indian team. When asked if the former Indian captain is included in team management’s scheme for upcoming Wolrd T20 in Australia, Kohli said Dhoni always thinks about Indian cricket and is on the same page with the team.

The Indian wicket-keeper has taken a two-month break from international cricket and is not a part of the T20I series against South Africa beginning on Sunday.

The Indian skipper said experience always does matter in sports. It has happened many times when the people have given up on sportsmen but they came back with their performance. He also said MS Dhoni himself has done the same many times in his career.

30-year-old Kohli also justified why the team management dropped Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the T20 squad against South Africa. He said there are players who consistently performed over the last few years in the domestic format, the T20 format and in the IPL as well. He also added Indian team management aiming to find the best balance for the squad and therefore not want to stick to one kind of combination.

The Indian captain also recalled how the selectors faced criticism when they brought Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal into the squad replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

