Indian skipper Virat Kohli has broken his silence in the ongoing furore over BCCI demanding boycott of Pakistan ahead of the 2019 World cup. Speaking to the media on Indian Pakistan match, the Indian captain put the onus on national cricket board and said, team will go by BCCI’s decision. The boycott demand has come in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on Indian soldiers last week, followed by India taking a strict call to sever its ties with Pakistan in all areas.

Expressing his condolences for Pulwama martyrs and bereaved, the Indian captain said, “We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do”. Kohli added that the team will respect what the government and board decide.

#WATCH Virat Kohli on Ind Vs Pak in World Cup says, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do." pic.twitter.com/gjyJ9qDxts — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Yesterday, BCCI chief Rahul Johri also wrote to ICC saying it should sever ties with countries harbouring terrorism. The ICC is yet to take a call on the issue. However, the government yesterday informed BCCI to boycott Pakistan in the upcoming world cup. No decision so far has been taken in the matter, though. The rivals, Indian and Pakistan, are scheduled to face each other in Manchester on June 16. But after the Pulwama terror attack, people including former cricketers have called for a boycott.

Though India’s decision to not play the league match with Pakistan can backfire as ICC may put a ban on India for not following its directions. According to sources, if Virat Kohli and men do not play in India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, then Pakistan will get 2 walk-over points and the path for India to the next round could turn difficult. And as a result for not participating in the match fixed by ICC, the international cricket governing body can impose a ban on the BCCI.

