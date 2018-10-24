Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest player to score 10000 runs in ODI format. He achieved many milestones today against and in doing so he also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to reach the landmark. With today's landmark, Kohli joined the likes of Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to reach the elite club.

10000 runs in 205th innings, 13th player to get into the 10000 club and 5th Indian to do so, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, playing against West Indies, achieved many milestones today but the quirkiest of them all is that he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to reach the landmark. Before the start of 2nd ODI against West Indies in Vizag Kohli, only needed 81 runs to reach 10k and after his last knock of 140 runs on Sunday, it was anybody’s guess if Kohli would get the coveted landmark or not.

With today’s landmark, Kohli joined the likes of Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to reach the elite club. Former skipper MS Dhoni is also part of the group with 10123 runs but technically he has only 9949 of those with the Indian team and the other 174 came for playing for Asia XI.

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 10,000 ODI runs. He scored in 205 innings. Sachin Tendulkar had made 10,000 ODI runs in 259 innings. #INDvsWI

While Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar took 259 innings to get 10000 runs to his name, Ganguly needed 263 innings to reach 10000 ODI runs and South African great Jacques Kallis brought up his 10000th run in his 272nd innings, however, Virat took only took 205 innings to get to the landmark.

Kohli started his career against Sir Lanka in August 2008 and from then never looked back. He has established himself as one of the leading batsmen in the world. He is also inching towards his 37th ODI hundred against West Indies. He scored his first ODI hundred in 2009 against Sri Lanka and then it was more of a habit for the star to sore centuries.

