Indian skipper Virat Kohli picked seven Indian cricketers for his Kabaddi team on Saturday while attending a match in Pro Kabaddi League season seven. Kohli sang the national anthem with kabaddi players of both teams.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli selected MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant for his won Kabaddi team when he attended the opening ceremony of Pro Kabaddi League season seven on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Indian batsman also sang the national anthem along with Kabaddi players at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli selected MS Dhoni while choosing a Kabaddi team without any hesitation. Other than the former Indian skipper Kohli named Umesh Jadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Risabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul but didn’t pick himself in his own team. He said Kabaddi game need a lot of strength and athleticism.

However, Kohli said Rahul Chaudhari is his favorite kabaddi player and also added that the mutual trust and friendship between Rahul Chaudhri and Ajay Thakur reminds him of bonding between him and MS Dhoni.

Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur are two kabaddi players who play together for Team India and Tamil Thalaivas.

Rahul Chaudhari who has been named as Kohli’s favorite Kabaddi player has been in tremendous form recently and started his season on a high for Tamil Thalaivas. Chaudhari played a key role in Tamil Thalaivas season-opening win over Telegu Titans on July 21.

Virat Kohli will be heading to Carribean islands where India will be playing 3 T20Is, 3-match ODI series and 2 Tests starting from August 3.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App