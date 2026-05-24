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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch

Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch

Watch the adorable viral video of Virat Kohli playfully pulling Shubman Gill cheeks on a Dharamshala street ahead of the crucial RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash.

Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch (Image Source: X)
Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 23:56 IST

A sweet video of Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill went viral across the globe. The clip clearly shows Virat Kohli gently pinching Shubman Gill’s cheeks during a chance street encounter in Dharamshala, a few days before their mammoth Qualifier 1 clash in the IPL 2026 play-offs. This moment is so cute, it is the epitome of the deep personal bond shared between the two extraordinary cricketers, despite the fierce cricketing rivalry waiting for them in the field.

The Adorable Moment Captured On Camera

The short clip spreading rapidly across the internet presents a very relaxed atmosphere outside the usual high-pressure stadium environment. Fans can clearly see Virat Kohli casually walking down a picturesque Dharamshala road where Shubman Gill is already standing. Upon seeing the young Gujarat Titans skipper, Kohli approaches him with a bright, wide smile and affectionately pulls his cheeks multiple times. Both players are seen sharing a beautiful laugh, making it an absolute treat for passionate cricket supporters who completely adore their genuine brotherhood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 Build Up

While this off-field bromance has successfully won millions of hearts, the actual on-field situation remains incredibly tense and highly competitive. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are officially scheduled to lock horns in the critical Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. This massive playoff encounter will seamlessly take place at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Both premium teams will aggressively battle for a direct golden entry into the grand championship finale, making this match a blockbuster event.

The Ultimate Mentor And Young Star Bond

Indian cricket fans have always cherished the beautiful dynamic between these two generational batting talents. Virat Kohli has constantly acted as a strong guiding figure for young Shubman Gill throughout his rising international career. Their mutual respect and deep affection are always clearly visible, whether they are representing the national team together or playing fiercely against each other in franchise cricket. This latest Dharamshala street video perfectly captures their genuine off-field friendship before the ultimate cricket war begins.

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Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch
Tags: dharamshalaGTgujarat-titansIPL 2026 PlayoffQualifier 1rcbRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gillviral videovirat kohli’

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Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch

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Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch
Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch
Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch
Virat Kohli Pulls Shubman Gill Cheeks In Viral Dharamshala Video Ahead Of RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff | Watch

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