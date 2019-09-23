Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been punished by the International Cricket Council due to inappropriate physical contact with Soth Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks. The 30-year-old found to be guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli got punished by the International Cricket Council after making inappropriate physical contact with South Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks in the third T20 international between India and South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, who captained the Indian team in the match, found to be guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. According to a release issued by the ICC, the Indian skipper has breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player Support Personnel and Players, which says a player will be found guilty if he makes any inappropriate physical contact with any player of the opponent team or his own team. It also relates to the inappropriate physical contact with a Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person(including a viewer) during an international match.

The 30-year-old Indian batsman breached the ICC code of conduct for the third time since it was introduced in 2016. Kohli had received one demerit point during the Pretoria Test on January 15 when the Indian team was playing against South Africa and the other one against Afghanistan during India’s World Cup campaign on June 22, 2019.

Virat Kohli led the Indian team to a brilliant victory in the second T20I in Mohali after the first match of the series washed out due to rain. However, the Indian team faced a defeat to the Proteas on Sunday in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock’s brilliant innings helped the tourists to register a 9-wicket victory.

