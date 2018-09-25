Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, September 24. The proud moment of the India captain shared with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and his mother.

. With this, Kohli becomes the 3rd Indian cricketer to achieve the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli was given the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from the Presiden of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, September 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The proud moment of the Indian captain was shared with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and his mother. With this, Kohli becomes the 3rd Indian cricketer to achieve the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier it was received by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 1997 and MS Dhoni in 2007.

The Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting award, which is usually given to 2 athletes. His name was recommended by BCCI, but he missed it in 2016 as the award was given to wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Deepa Karmakar. Meanwhile, 20 athletes were awarded the Arjuna Award, including sprinter Jinson Johnson and Hima Das, shuttler N Sikki Reddy, cricketer Smriti Mandhana among other winners.

President Ram Nath Kovind awards Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mIrP46Wpom — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni captains India for the 200th time in ODIs as Men in Blue take on Afghanistan

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was also conferred on Tuesday with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier in the day, Chanu had expressed her happiness on Twitter saying, “A really big day for me as I receive the prestigious #RajivGandhiKhelRatnaAward at the #RashtrapatiBhawan today.”

Meanwhile, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India is playing the last Super Four match against Afghanistan. It has already made it to the finals and are awaiting the winner of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match, as reported by India.com

The President of India Ram Kovind is also scheduled to present Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awards Tuesday itself.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan Live streaming India Time, IST Time, TV channel time, likely line-ups and preview

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More