Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished Rakshabandhan to his sister Bhawna Dhingra with an old picture on Twitter. Virat Kohli also wished sisters around the world on the auspicious occasion. Rakhshabandhan is the festival that describes the love-hate relationship between both brothers and sisters.

On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an old memory on micro-blogging site Twitter and wished his sister with a cute picture. Virat Kohli wished his sister Bhawna Dhingra with a childhood picture and shared the Rakshabandhan greeting. In the picture, Virat’s sister Bhawna is helping Virat Kohli to cut the cake. while their mother Saroj Kohli is standing behind them.

Through the Twitter post, Virat Kohli also shared the greetings to the sisters around the world. “Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi 😊

Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world,” said Virat Kohli in his Tweet.

Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi 😊

Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan pic.twitter.com/ZaBwuqaDNu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More