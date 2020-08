As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day, some of the notable stars from the sports fraternity extended greetings to the nation, Virat Kohli, Rani Rampal and other famous sportspersons wished the country on the occasion.

As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day, some of the notable stars from the sports fraternity extended greetings to the nation on Saturday. “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind,” men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted as to how the nation got freedom and said that the country will soon win over the battle against coronavirus pandemic. “The Jallianwala Bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence today to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020,” Ashwin tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also said that the nation will emerge triumphant this year by showing a courageous front. “Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let’s become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. #IndependenceDay,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Hockey player Rani Rampal, women’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj, former India batsman Virender Sehwag also extended the greetings on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. “#HappyIndependenceDay everyone. On this great day let’s remember all our freedom fighters and salute the #CoronaWarriors who are working relentlessly for us. Let’s all pledge to work both towards being self-reliant and participate in Nation building #ProudIndian #MeraBharatMahan,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

“Independence means enjoying the freedom and empowering others too to let them do so. Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat’s Independence possible. May God bless Bharat. #IndependenceDayIndia,” Virender Sehwag tweeted.

“Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!#happyindependenceday2020 #IndependenceDayIndia,” hockey player Rani Rampal tweeted.

This year, the Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

