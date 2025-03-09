Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

In the final, India showcased their resilience as captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76 off 83 balls, guiding the team in a successful chase of 252.

Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

Virat Kohli


Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reaffirmed his commitment to the team’s future after India clinched their record third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday. Kohli, who played a crucial role in the campaign, emphasized the importance of passing on experience to the next generation, ensuring that the team remains competitive for years to come.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking after the title triumph in Dubai, Kohli expressed his satisfaction with India’s comeback following a challenging tour of Australia. “It’s been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour and win a big tournament. So, to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. There is so much talent in the dressing room, and they’re constantly trying to take their game further. We’re just happy to share our experience and help them grow. That’s what makes this Indian team so strong,” Kohli said.

With 218 runs in five innings, including a century against Pakistan and a match-winning fifty in the semi-final against Australia, Kohli finished fifth on the batting charts. His performances were instrumental in India’s journey to the title, reinforcing his stature as one of the team’s most reliable batsmen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The former captain also hinted at his future in international cricket, stating that he is not planning to step away anytime soon. He acknowledged the depth and talent within the current squad and their potential to dominate world cricket for years. “Everyone has put up impactful performances. We’ve been part of an amazing team. The amount of work we’ve put in during practice sessions makes this victory even more special. When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we’ve got a squad that’s ready to take on the world for the next eight years,” Kohli added.

In the final, India showcased their resilience as captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76 off 83 balls, guiding the team in a successful chase of 252. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a steady 48, ensuring India crossed the finish line with six balls to spare. Earlier, India’s spinners put up a disciplined performance to restrict New Zealand to 251 for seven in 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions.

With this victory, India has reaffirmed its dominance in white-ball cricket, and Kohli’s words serve as a testament to the team’s vision of sustained excellence in the years ahead.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand By 4 wickets

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Braces for Extreme Weather: IMD Predicts Intense Heat And Excessive Rainfall This Summer

Karnataka Braces for Extreme Weather: IMD Predicts Intense Heat And Excessive Rainfall This Summer

Rohit Sharma Makes History With Champions Trophy Win, Joins MS Dhoni’s Elite List

Rohit Sharma Makes History With Champions Trophy Win, Joins MS Dhoni’s Elite List

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women