Virat Kohli Reflects On India’s Future After Historic Champions Trophy Win

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reaffirmed his commitment to the team’s future after India clinched their record third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday. Kohli, who played a crucial role in the campaign, emphasized the importance of passing on experience to the next generation, ensuring that the team remains competitive for years to come.

Speaking after the title triumph in Dubai, Kohli expressed his satisfaction with India’s comeback following a challenging tour of Australia. “It’s been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour and win a big tournament. So, to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. There is so much talent in the dressing room, and they’re constantly trying to take their game further. We’re just happy to share our experience and help them grow. That’s what makes this Indian team so strong,” Kohli said.

With 218 runs in five innings, including a century against Pakistan and a match-winning fifty in the semi-final against Australia, Kohli finished fifth on the batting charts. His performances were instrumental in India’s journey to the title, reinforcing his stature as one of the team’s most reliable batsmen.

Virat Kohli said, “sad to see a very good friend of mine on the losing side, but I’ve been on the losing side a couple times when he was on the winning side, so only love between us”. pic.twitter.com/7ocQcv6Jch — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

The former captain also hinted at his future in international cricket, stating that he is not planning to step away anytime soon. He acknowledged the depth and talent within the current squad and their potential to dominate world cricket for years. “Everyone has put up impactful performances. We’ve been part of an amazing team. The amount of work we’ve put in during practice sessions makes this victory even more special. When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we’ve got a squad that’s ready to take on the world for the next eight years,” Kohli added.

In the final, India showcased their resilience as captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial 76 off 83 balls, guiding the team in a successful chase of 252. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a steady 48, ensuring India crossed the finish line with six balls to spare. Earlier, India’s spinners put up a disciplined performance to restrict New Zealand to 251 for seven in 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions.

With this victory, India has reaffirmed its dominance in white-ball cricket, and Kohli’s words serve as a testament to the team’s vision of sustained excellence in the years ahead.

