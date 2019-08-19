Remembers the last 11 years of international career, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on Twitter. He thanked God and his followers for blessing and support to him.

Virat Kohli: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who made his debut on August 18, 2008, today after completing 11 years in the international cricket remembered his early days. In an emotional post on Twitter, Kohli thanked God for showering blessings on him and his fans who supported him every time. Reflecting the journey 11 years in international cricket, Virat said from starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008, he couldn’t have only dreamt of the blessings God showered on him. He prayed for his followers saying may all get the strength and power to follow their dreams. He also urged people to always choose the right path.

With his message, Virat Kohli also shared his 2 photographs of 2008 and 2019 showing how much he has matured since his debut match in Dambulla. Interestingly, today’s run-machine had only scored 18 runs in his debut match and had no centuries in his first year.

From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. 🇮🇳🙏😇#forevergrateful pic.twitter.com/sTZ7tKEoMz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 19, 2019

It was Sri Lanka and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens where Virat Kohli scored his first century in 2009. Since his debut, Virat Kohli has been increasing his standards of the game and became more consistent. The cricket governing body handed him over the command of Men in Blue in 2011. He has many records against his name including fastest 1000 runs in ODI. He has scored over 1000 runs in every season barring 2015 and 2016.

He was also part of a World Cup-winning team and had scored important 35 runs in finals at the Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka. He has scored 12359 runs in ODI and 11549 runs in Test. While in 20 over format, he has 2376 runs under his belt.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App