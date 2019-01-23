The BCCI on Wednesday announced that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will take rest after the 3rd ODI against New Zealand and Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the last 2 ODIs and 3-match T20I series of the Indian tour of New Zealand. The BCCI cited extensive workload for Kohli to give him rest.

The BCCI on Wednesday announced that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will take rest after the 3rd ODI against New Zealand and Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the last 2 ODIs and 3-match T20I series of the Indian tour of New Zealand. The BCCI cited extensive workload for Kohli to give him rest. Earlier, Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup where Rohit steered the team towards victory. Kohli returned to lead India in the home series against West Indies and then against Australia in series Down Under. Kohli featured in all T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

After the New Zealand’s tour India is scheduled to host Australia for a limited-overs tour.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More