Indian captain Virat Kohli received the ICC Test Championship mace after winning the 3-match T20 series against South Africa by clinching the decider 3rd T20I in Cape Town. After winning the prestigious mace for the second time in a row, Virat Kohli thanked the Indian fans for their unaffected support through thick and thin.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was presented with the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace as India retained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. India despite losing the first two Tests in the three-match series against South Africa bounced back strongly to beat the hosts in the final game and end the series 2-1. Kohli was presented the top honour by ICC ICC Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock at a ceremony in Cape Town after the conclusion of India’s 2018 of South Africa.

The Indian cricket team finished the tour with a 2-1 victory in the series, bagging their first ever T20 series triumph in South Africa. Earlier Virat Kohli’s men had clinched historic first ever ODI series in the ‘Rainbow Nation.’ The emphatic performance on the crucial tour means India will go into the upcoming tri-series on a confident note where they have to face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh without some of the senior players who would be given appropriate rest.

India won the ICC Test Championship mace for the second successive year and have been ruling the top spot in the ICC Test rankings since October 2016. Captain Virat Kohli who scored a century in the second Test has been the driving force behind the team’s brilliant run. He had earlier led the team to the number one spot in January-February 2016 and in August 2016.

In a video shared by the ICC on Twitter, Virat expressed his gratitude towards the Indian cricket team players and fans who have always supported the team during thick and thin. The Indian captain said it was a special feeling to be holding the trophy. “Having received the ICC Test mace twice in a row is a very special feeling for all of us in the Indian cricket team and the support staff as well. I want to thank all the fans of the Indian cricket team all around the world for making this possible – for supporting us in big numbers where ever we play and motivating us in the tough times,” said the Delhi batting maestro who won the Mace which has previously been graced by the likes of Ricky Ponting,

Kohli was phenomenal in the South Africa tour as he went on to shatter a number of records with the bat and his remarkable leadership quality. Before the tour, Kohli had no centuries to his name in South Africa, he got one in Test and plundered three in ODIs by the end of the tour. The Indian team have a tough road ahead before the 2019 World Cup and the Indian captain has promised that the team will continue bettering themselves in future. “We promise you that we will keep the hard work going, we will try to entertain as much as possible and keep Indian cricket as high as we can for as many years as possible,” Kohli said.

Here’s the video of Kohli thanking Indian fans for their support:

A message for all India fans from @imVkohli after India retained the ICC Test Championship Mace as the number one Test side! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vEVNrfcsZB — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2018

India came into the series as minnows and lost the first two Test matches and then fought back to win the last game. From there it was no looking back as Kohli led his side to 4 successive wins including three ODIs before losing the fourth ODI. India then clinched their historic first ever ODI series in South Africa 5-1 and win the first T20 convincingly. South Africa staged a comeback in the second T20I but were once again floored by Indians in Cape Town, the venue where it all began for the Indians.

Legend Sunil Gavaskar congratulated Virat Kohli and the rest of Indian team for their efforts to have an impactful South Africa tour and said it was nice to be seeing an Indian captain achieve the feat. “It’s really nice to be handing over the ICC Test Championship mace once again to the Indian captain. It’s really a huge achievement to do well continuously in Test cricket and Virat should be a really proud man to have led his side to such success in this format.”

“Test cricket always tests the class of players and to be acknowledged as the best in the format by the game’s world governing body is really a moment of great pride. Congratulations to Virat and the boys for this accomplishment and wish them all the best for the future,” said Gavaskar.

