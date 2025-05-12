Home
Virat Kohli Retires, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Strikes: 'Ashes to Ashes' Message Aimed at Pakistan

Referencing cricketers Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, General Ghai made a pointed analogy to showcase the multi-layered protection system guarding India’s skies.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, took an unexpected turn during a military briefing on Operation Sindoor—he brought up legendary Australian fast bowlers to underline the resilience of India’s air defence grid.

Referencing cricketers Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, General Ghai made a pointed analogy to showcase the multi-layered protection system guarding India's skies.

Cricket and Combat: An Unexpected Comparison

“Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough… I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb – ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must’. If you see the layers, you’ll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you,” he said, reinforcing confidence in the country’s ability to intercept any aerial threat.

Ghai’s cricket reference may have been light-hearted, but it carried a serious message: India’s airspace is tightly shielded, and any attempt to breach it would be met with an uncompromising defence.

Air Defence Systems on High Alert

Meanwhile, Air Marshal AK Bharti confirmed the readiness of the nation’s defence systems amid rising tensions.

“All of India’s air defence systems are operational and ready for future missions if need be,” he stated.

He emphasized that all military bases and assets remain on high alert, adding that India is fully capable of executing a strike if the circumstances demand it.

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Amidst military briefings and defence updates, the world of Indian cricket was shaken by an emotional announcement, Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, effective immediately.

Kohli’s departure follows closely on the heels of Rohit Sharma’s exit from the format. Earlier reports had hinted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was attempting to persuade Kohli to stay on.

Despite these efforts, Kohli made his decision final, posting a heartfelt farewell on Instagram that left fans stunned.

His retirement marks the end of an era for Indian Test cricket and adds another layer of sentiment to General Ghai’s nostalgic reference.

ALSO READ: ‘Pity Pak Military Chose To Intervene For Terrorists’: Air Marshal AK Bharti On India’s Response

 

