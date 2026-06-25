Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

A commanding 15-man squad for England was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a few days ago, marked by the inclusion of star batter Virat Kohli. The absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, hasn’t gone down well with the cricket fraternity around the world, as it is sure to kick up a storm regarding the selection structure. Jaiswal made the most of it when he slammed an immaculate century against Afghanistan in Chennai. Despite that, the swashbuckling left-hander was later forced out once Kohli returned to the national setup.

Why AB de Villiers Believes The Selection Metric Explains Jaiswal Omission?

De Villiers discusses the development of the squad on his YouTube channel with detailed analysis and with a massive amount of sympathy towards Jaiswal while articulating reasons why it is a natural occurrence in the international cricketing scenario. He said,” It’s a very unfortunate case for young talent who have done nothing wrong to gain a place, but some positions do become non-negotiable, especially if one icon(Kohli) returns after an injury, due to some fitness issue”.

“Virat Kohli back. Little bit of a tough one on Jaiswal, who was back in Virat’s place, scoring the hundred and now he’s got to make way. No complaints there but it just a little bit harsh on players sometimes when your King comes back, when the main players come back, there is a process they are looking at. So truly makes sense for Virat to step in there and make sure he maintains the kind of form he showed in the IPL.”

How The Ongoing Musical Chairs Dynamic Has Altered India’s Wicketkeeper Options?

After a complicated selection headache concerning the opening position, team management is facing an even more difficult dilemma on their wicketkeeping specialist options for the approaching UK tour. There is a plethora of potential wicketkeeping batters trying out for a spot in the primary 15-member squad, but selectors decided to stick to recent consistency by choosing both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan to start. In doing so, other established white-ball specialists have unfortunately missed out on selection, with Pant and Samson (despite an impressive T20 World Cup show) missing selection.