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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video

Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video

Virat Kohli revealed his close friendship with Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon 2026, confirming they regularly exchange messages. Kohli praised Djokovic’s resilience, backed him for a record 25th Grand Slam title, and hailed the Serbian legend as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and AFP
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 01:11 IST

Virat Kohli – Novak Djokovic: Virat Kohli has recently shared about his continued friendship with tennis great Novak Djokovic. Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, visited the famous grass courts of the All England Club and were lucky to see the action live from Centre Court. The cricket star, who has bid farewell to Test cricket and T20Is to focus only on the 50-over format, was at the stadium to witness Djokovic’s gruelling win against the Australian 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur in the round of 16. The game, which went on for three hours and nineteen minutes, saw the Serbian rise from a tough first set to win. Kohli revealed that his friendship with the 24-time Grand Slam winner is much more than just casual admiration from the sidelines.

Virat Kohli continues to stay in touch with Novak Djokovic




Virat Kohli disclosed that he and Djokovic continue to stay in touch very often, exchanging texts and supporting one another from afar over quite a long period. While the tennis great was on her way to making history, Kohli showed his great respect for Djokovic. If he wins at SW19, Djokovic will overtake Margaret Court to become the most successful singles player in the history of tennis with a record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

While talking to Star Sports, the official Wimbledon broadcaster in India, Kohli said, “Look, I’ve been in touch with Novak for a while now. We’ve exchanged some messages. He’s been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch.”

Virat Kohli shares his dream Wimbledon 2026 final

While Carlos Alcaraz is not playing in Wimbledon 2026, Virat Kohli shared how he would want to see a final between Novak Djokovic and the Spaniard. While talking about the possible match-up between the two, Kohli said, “I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one, because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career.”

Virat Kohli hails Novak Djokovic as Tennis GOAT

For Virat Kohli, who changed the way Indian cricket thinks and their fitness culture, Novak Djokovic is an example of never giving up and being totally committed. Kohli is very impressed by how the tennis great is able to keep going even when the physical demands of the game are very hard, and he has made a comparison to the mental strength that is necessary in international sports. The Indian cricket star is very sure that Djokovic’s great level of performance over time is a showcase of him being the very best in the sports world.

“And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he would be right up there with anyone else, if not number one, with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it,” Kohli added.

Also Read: ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Highlights: Jacob Bethell Powers England to Victory, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History on India Debut

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Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video
Tags: novak djokovicNovak Djokovic Wimbledonvirat kohli’Wimbledon 2026

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Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video
Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video
Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video
Virat Kohli Reveals Special Friendship With Novak Djokovic, Backs Tennis Legend For Historic 25th Grand Slam Title | WATCH Video

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