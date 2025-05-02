His batting prowess and ability to deliver under pressure earned him global respect. Even in his final match, he demonstrated that he could still rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Virat Kohli Reveals Why He Quit T20Is After T20 World Cup 2024: 'Things Have Changed for Me'

Virat Kohli played a vital role in India’s thrilling win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29. The seasoned batter scored 76 runs off 59 balls, anchoring the innings as India clinched the title with a narrow seven-run victory.

His match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award—but what followed left fans stunned.

A Surprise Farewell to T20Is

During the post-match presentation, Kohli dropped a bombshell. He announced his retirement from T20 internationals, wrapping up a remarkable career in the format.

The former captain bid farewell after 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs with an impressive average of 48.7. His tally includes one century and 38 fifties, making him the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, more than ten months later, the cricket icon has finally shed light on the thought process behind his sudden decision.

In a recent video posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore on X, Kohli said he believed it was the right time to make way for the next generation.

“I don’t think things have changed for me in any way. The decision was taken purely understanding that there are a new set of players who are more than ready. And they need time. They need a two-year cycle to evolve, handle pressure, and play in different parts of the world. And play enough games to the point where, when the World Cup comes, they feel like we’re ready,” he explained.

End of an Era

Kohli’s T20I journey began back in 2010. Over the next 14 years, he became one of the most consistent and revered players in the format.

His batting prowess and ability to deliver under pressure earned him global respect. Even in his final match, he demonstrated that he could still rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Despite his form and fitness, Kohli stepped aside with a long-term vision for Indian cricket. His decision reflects a shift in priorities—from personal milestones to the team’s development curve.

Eyes on 2026 as a New Chapter Begins

The next T20 World Cup is scheduled for February-March 2026, with India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the tournament.

With Kohli and other senior players having stepped down from the shortest format, the responsibility now lies with a new crop of talent. Suryakumar Yadav currently leads the T20I side and is expected to continue as captain in 2026.

India, the reigning champions, will aim to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. The road ahead looks promising, but Kohli’s absence will certainly be felt on and off the field.

ALSO READ: It’s Shubman Gill vs Umpires At SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match