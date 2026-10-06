Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Virat Kohli – Premanand Maharaj Controversy: A fresh controversy involving Virat Kohli and spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has surfaced after a claim alleged that the former India captain was paid ₹5 crore to visit the latter’s ashram in Vrindavan. However, there is no independent evidence to establish that Kohli personally received ₹5 crore for the visit.

Where Did the ₹5 Crore Claim Come From?

It was also reported that the charge was filed by Dinesh Sharma Falahari, the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, in a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. It said that persons claiming to be officers of a private company in Rajasthan may have paid or promised to pay Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to the ashram of Premanand Maharaj with an aim to promote his fame and boost the…

Yet, the fact remains that this accusation cannot establish that Kohli acquiesced to or took any money. To this day no confirmed agreement, bank transfer, remittance receipt or statement of payment from Kohli and his agents has surfaced.

So the figure of 5 crore Rupees should, for the timebeing, be accepted as an unconfirmed charge, rather than a confirmed discharge to the cricketer.

What Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Connection With Premanand Maharaj?

Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are known to have ties with Premanand for many years. The couple allegedly first visited on his Vrindavan ashram with their daughter Vamika in January 2023.

Apart from their visit in January 2025, they made several visits to the ashram. They visited the ashram after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025.

The visits persisted in 2026 as the couple was seen at the ashram in February and July. They visited Premanand Maharaj in June following Kohli’s IPL success.

The visits, of course, predate the recent 5 crore accusation by several months and were a public disclosure of the continued spiritual relationship between the cricketer, Kohli, and Anushka, with Premanand Maharaj.

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