LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Virat Kohli’s alleged ₹5 crore fee to visit Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram has sparked controversy. However, no independent evidence confirms Kohli received money. Kohli and Anushka Sharma have maintained a long-standing spiritual connection with Premanand Maharaj.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Premanand Mahraj in frame.Image Credit: X
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Premanand Mahraj in frame.Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 12:33 IST

Virat Kohli – Premanand Maharaj Controversy: A fresh controversy involving Virat Kohli and spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has surfaced after a claim alleged that the former India captain was paid ₹5 crore to visit the latter’s ashram in Vrindavan. However, there is no independent evidence to establish that Kohli personally received ₹5 crore for the visit.

Where Did the ₹5 Crore Claim Come From?

It was also reported that the charge was filed by Dinesh Sharma Falahari, the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, in a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. It said that persons claiming to be officers of a private company in Rajasthan may have paid or promised to pay Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to the ashram of Premanand Maharaj with an aim to promote his fame and boost the…

You Might Be Interested In

Yet, the fact remains that this accusation cannot establish that Kohli acquiesced to or took any money. To this day no confirmed agreement, bank transfer, remittance receipt or statement of payment from Kohli and his agents has surfaced.

So the figure of 5 crore Rupees should, for the timebeing, be accepted as an unconfirmed charge, rather than a confirmed discharge to the cricketer.

What Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Connection With Premanand Maharaj?

Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are known to have ties with Premanand for many years. The couple allegedly first visited on his Vrindavan ashram with their daughter Vamika in January 2023.

Apart from their visit in January 2025, they made several visits to the ashram. They visited the ashram after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025.

The visits persisted in 2026 as the couple was seen at the ashram in February and July. They visited Premanand Maharaj in June following Kohli’s IPL success.

The visits, of course, predate the recent 5 crore accusation by several months and were a public disclosure of the continued spiritual relationship between the cricketer, Kohli, and Anushka, with Premanand Maharaj.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Record: From Historic World Cup Glory To Asian Games Gold, All Her Major Achievements As India Captain

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained
Tags: anushka sharmaPremanand Maharajvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

China Open 2026 Final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Winner Prediction And More

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Fact Check: Did Qazi Touqeer Leave Bigg Boss 20 After Contracting Dengue? Here’s What We Know

‘I Killed Your Sister’: Husband Strangles 22-Year-Old Wife After Argument In Meerut, Days After Bail In Rape Case; Confesses Murder To Sister-In-Law

Who Is Awadhi Singer-YouTuber Sanjay Yaduvanshi? Midnight Police Raid At His Home; Allegations, Family’s Claims And ‘Where Is The Warrant?’

‘Forced To Drink Urine, Eat Hair’: Indian Man Faces Life In Prison For Running Pedophilia Cult, Forced Minor Girls Into S*xual Acts; Inside Inhuman Details Revealed

‘Electoral Mandate Is Not Personal Power’: Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Corporator, 3 Others In Doctors Assault Case

Family Office or Wealth Management Consultant

Caught On Cam: Haridwar Elephant Gets Angry At Thar, Tries To Flip SUV As Passengers Click Photos; Why Did It Attack?

‘Could Face Another 2012-Like Attack’: Senior UP IAS Rinku Rahi Writes to Governor Anandiben Patel, Demands Security

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained
Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained
Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained
Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained
Virat Kohli Rs. 5 Crore Claim: Did He Get Paid to Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Anushka Sharma Connection Explained

QUICK LINKS