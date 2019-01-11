Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday reacted on the views represented by teammates Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in a TV show and said as responsible cricketers they don't align with the views of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul they were their individual opinions. Kohli added that the controversy won't affect the team's spirit and momentum which it has been able to create during the tour.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday reacted on the views represented by teammates Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in a TV show and said as responsible cricketers they don’t align with the views of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul they were their individual opinions. Slamming both the cricketers for their sexist and misogynistic views on a TV show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Virat Kohli said that they are waiting for the decision of the Board for Control of Cricket in Indian (BCCI) on Pandya and Rahul. Virat Kohli was addressing a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia. Following the Australia series, the team will be playing T20s and One-day games against New Zealand.

Further speaking on the controversy, Virat Kohli said that the playing XI ahead of the first one-day is not decided yet since the team management is waiting for the response and final decison of the BCCI on Pandya and Rahul.

Virat Kohli also mentioned that the issue won’t be affecting their beliefs and nothing will get affected in the dressing room. Kohli added that the controversy won’t affect the team’s spirit and momentum which it has been able to create during the tour.

Following sexist views by Pandya and Rahul, on Thursday, a 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul was recommended by Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai. But the ban is not yet imposed as CoA member Diana Edulji has requested for some time to study whether such a ban can be imposed or not and also to seek legal advice on the matter.

