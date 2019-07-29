Ahead of the West Indies tour, Indian skipper Virat Kohli dined reports of rift with Rohit Sharma. He said people not seeing all the good things that happened and everything is fine in the Indian dressing room.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli addressed a press conference in Mumbai before leaving for the West Indies tour on Monday. In the presser, he scrapped all the reports claiming rift between him and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli was accompanied by coach Ravi Shastri. Addressing the media, Kohli said he has heard a lot of rumours if the dressing room atmosphere was not fine, then how come team performed so well at the ICC Cricket World Cup and have been able to come on the second spot in the ODI rankings.

Virat said It’s absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff which has no concrete ground. He added that he went to a few public events after the World Cup defeat and got an overwhelming response from fans. “You guys played so well,” such comments make us feel proud and boost our confidence, said Virat.

He added that people are feeding off lies, overlooking facts and turning a blind eye to all the good things that happened during the world championship. “We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth,” Kohli said.

Calling it a disrespectful, Virat made it clear that there is no rift between him and Rohit and everything is going well. Earlier, reports had claimed that both the cricketers were not talking to each other after the World Cup elimination. In fact, Rohit Sharma had unfollowed Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. But today Virat Kohli made it clear that All Is Well between both top Indian cricketers.

Team India will be on a month-long tour to West Indies starting from August 3 to September 3. Team India is scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20s and 2 Test against the Caribbean.

