Indian skipper and captain Virat Kohli was enjoying the Day 3 of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, and a video featuring him is going viral on several social media platforms. Virat was seen showcasing his dance skills while fielding and it just made his fans day. Virat and his boys were looking forward to sending Australian players back to the pavilion on day 3 of the first Test match. Well, the team played well and the excitement paved its way to Virat Kohli and rest was a memorable moment.

The reason behind his remarkable moves can also be the fact that India has finally taken a 15-run lead from the first innings. Although he was unable to spread the magic of his bat in the first innings, the performance of Indian team left him with a reason to enjoy. Before we say much, take a look at the video that has become the talk of the town:

Several people have been talking about the video and Virat has given all the right reasons too. Earlier too, we have come through a series of videos that prove that Virat is skilled with great dance moves. Here are some other videos featuring Virat Kohli as he grooves flaunting all his exquisite moves. Take a look:

