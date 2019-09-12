Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with captain cool MS Dhoni which has sparked speculations that MS Dhoni's may announce his retirement soon. It is a throwback photo, in which, Virat Kohli bowed down in front

Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed respect to captain cool MS Dhoni by sharing an old picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram on Thursday. On the same day, Team India had played the T20i World Cup Quarter-Finals against Australia in 2016. In the throwback photo, Virat Kohli is down on his knees in front of MS Dhoni and paying respect to him after registering a thumping victory. With the picture, Virat said it was a game which can never forget. It was a special night. He added that MS Dhoni made him run like he is taking a fitness test that day.

Virat’s post also sparked speculations that MS Dhoni might announce his retirement soon.

In that match, Dhoni and Kohli pulled out a victory for India while chasing 161 runs. In that inning, both the batsmen made most of the runs with quick singles and doubles.

Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 82 off 51 balls which powered India overcome Australia by 6 wickets and make it to the semis. The number 3 batsmen hit 9 boundaries and 2 sixes in that inning along with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

With the left-hander, Virat Kohli had a 45-run stand for the 4th wicket. Yuvraj hit 21 runs in that match, while MS Dhoni collected 18 runs in the 67 run partnership off 31 balls. As a result, Team India won the match by 19.1 overs chasing the target of 161 runs with the loss of 4 wickets.

Australia had scored 160 runs after losing 6 wickets which India chased comfortably at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium of Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali.

