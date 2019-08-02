Indian captain Virat Kohli ahead of three-match T20 tournament against West Indies tweeted a picture in which Rohit Sharma was missing. Fans responding to the picture asked about Sharma's whereabout, therefore once again speculating if everything was fine between the two players.

When Virat Kohli rubbished reports of rift between him and Rohit Sharma, fans for once did think that all was good between the two sportspersons, however when the Indian captain recently shared a picture of his squad ahead of the upcoming tour, Sharma was missing in it which led the fans to speculate once again that not everything is hunky-dory between the two players. The Indian team is in the US for three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

The Indian Captain took to Twitter to share an update from the dressing room in which he posted a picture captioning SQUAD. Fans were quick enough to see Sharma missing from the picture as they asked Virat why the Indian vice-captain was missing in it.

Ahead of the India-West Indies series, Kohli had categorically denied reports of strained relations between him and Sharma. He said he was amused to hear such reports and could not comprehend why people make stories out of nowhere.

In the picture uploaded by Kohli, players to be seen are Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and KL Rahul. Although logically if one looks at the picture, it doesn’t have the whole playing-11 squad, hence not just Rohit Sharma but players like Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan are also missing in the picture.

But given the recent noise on diminishing relations between the two players after Team India’s humiliating loss in the world cup semi-final, fans have been leaving no chance to speculate over relations between the Indian captain and vice-captain.

One of the fans wrote that there was no squad without Rohit while another one asked Virat if his squad was complete without Rohit.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App