Virat Kohli Slammed By Australian Media After Controversial Incident In Melbourne

Virat Kohli’s visit to Australia has been a rollercoaster, starting with immense fanfare and adoration. When he arrived in Perth last month, many Australian media outlets hailed his return, even going so far as to feature headlines in Hindi to appeal to the Indian audience. However, the tone shifted dramatically following a heated exchange during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s fourth Test match in Melbourne, where Kohli was labeled a “crybaby” by the Australian press.

The incident occurred during the 10th over on Day 1 of the fourth Test match. Sam Konstas, having faced the final ball of the previous over, began to walk toward the other end of the crease while adjusting his gloves. Kohli, coming from well outside the crease, accidentally bumped into Konstas. This led to a brief but heated exchange of words between the two players, with the on-field umpires quickly intervening.

Australian Media’s Harsh Criticism

The aftermath of the incident saw Australian media quick to criticize Kohli. The West Australian newspaper took a particularly aggressive stance, branding Kohli as a “Clown” in their headline. The accompanying article referred to the incident as a “pathetic bump” in Konstas’ “dream Test debut” and used the term ‘sook’ to describe Kohli. In Tasmanian slang, a “sook” refers to someone who is overly emotional or a “crybaby,” further fueling the controversy surrounding the incident.

The heated exchange between Kohli and Konstas led to calls for disciplinary action from veteran Australian cricketers. There were demands for Kohli to be suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his behavior. Despite the outcry, Kohli was not suspended but did face sanctions.

Kohli Fined and Given a Demerit Point

Following an investigation into the incident, Kohli was charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. As a result, he was fined 20% of his match fee and handed a demerit point. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig, were responsible for the charges.

Kohli accepted the sanctions without contest, and no formal hearing was required. The ICC confirmed the fine and demerit point in an official statement, with Match Referee Andy Pycroft overseeing the process.

While Virat Kohli’s return to Australia was initially met with excitement, the incident in Melbourne has tarnished his reputation in the eyes of the Australian media. Despite the harsh criticism, Kohli’s actions have been acknowledged as a breach of conduct, resulting in a fine and demerit point. The ongoing rivalry between the cricketer and Australian media continues to capture attention, with Kohli’s behavior being heavily scrutinized during this tour.

Read More : IND vs AUS: Indian Team Wears Black Armbands In Melbourne To Honor Late Former PM Manmohan Singh