Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is Back’

Virat Kohli’s fifty came in style, with a lofted six over long-off against Liam Livingstone, showing that the former captain is back in good form.

India are on track to complete a series clean sweep over England in the third and final ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a commanding 2-0 lead already in hand, the Indian team is looking to finish the series with a strong performance, while England, playing for pride, is aiming to bounce back.

Virat Kohli Plays a Crucial Knock

India faced an early jolt when captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 1 run by Mark Wood in the opening overs. However, the experienced Virat Kohli steadied the ship with a crucial half-century. Kohli’s knock of 52 runs came off 55 balls and included seven boundaries and a six. His innings was instrumental in anchoring India’s recovery after the early loss.

Kohli’s fifty came in style, with a lofted six over long-off against Liam Livingstone, showing that the former captain is back in good form. Unfortunately for Kohli, his struggles against England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid continued. The 11th time Rashid got the better of Kohli, as the Indian batter edged a delivery to the keeper after a ball that drifted in and sharply spun away. Despite his dismissal, Kohli’s contribution was vital in India’s march forward in the game.

Fans are content with Virat Kohli returning to his form after a zero knockout in the Ranji Trophy match. On X, #KingKohli is trending, with one user commenting, ‘Hotstar watching when Rohit was batting 80 lakh. When Kohli came to bat, it suddenly peaked to 1.9 cr The brand, King Kohli.’ Another commented, ‘Well Played KING KOHLI.’

Shubman Gill Continues His Form

Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form throughout the series, and his performance in this match added to his growing reputation as one of India’s brightest young stars. Gill reached his fifty earlier in the match, bringing up a milestone by becoming the fastest player to reach 2500 runs in ODIs. The record-breaking knock came off just 50 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla’s previous record of 53 innings.

Gill has been the standout performer for India, playing some exquisite strokes with ease and grace. His current score of 104 off 97 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six, has been crucial in helping India maintain a solid run rate as they push for a big total.

At the 23-over mark, India stood at 147 for 2, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Both batters have looked settled, and Iyer, with his composed style, has been playing a supporting role to Gill. Iyer, who joined the crease after Kohli’s dismissal, is known for his ability to stabilize the innings and rotate the strike effectively.

The partnership between Gill and Iyer will be key in India’s pursuit of a total above 300. As the game enters the middle overs, India’s batting depth and aggressive approach are likely to see them push for a big score.

England’s Struggles with the Ball

England’s bowlers have found it challenging to contain India, especially in the middle overs. Mark Wood’s pace and Adil Rashid’s spin have been the main weapons, but neither has managed to disrupt India’s flow. Rashid’s dismissal of Kohli was a rare success for England, but overall, the bowling attack has not been able to apply sustained pressure.

A puzzling tactical decision from England’s captain Jos Buttler was to bring Joe Root on as the first-change bowler after the powerplay. Root’s part-time off-spin failed to make an impact, and he conceded plenty of runs in his short spell. The decision to give Root the ball instead of the more experienced Rashid seemed a missed opportunity, especially with Kohli’s evident struggles against the leg-spinner.

India’s strong foundation was also reinforced by the three changes they made to their playing XI. With key players like Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja being rested, and Varun Chakravarthy sidelined due to a calf issue, India gave chances to Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar. These changes will allow India to experiment with their squad ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, but the current batting effort shows the importance of their senior players, including Kohli and Gill.

A Thrilling Second Half Ahead

As the match progresses into the middle phase, India’s current score of 202/2 in 25 overs puts them in a strong position to push for a big total. With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer at the crease, India will look to accelerate and post a target well over 300, which will be challenging for England to chase. On the other hand, England will need a stellar comeback with the ball to prevent India from amassing a formidable total.

The match is set up for an exciting second half, and with India aiming to seal the series with a clean sweep and England desperate to make a statement, the stage is set for a thrilling finish. Stay tuned as the action continues in Ahmedabad.

