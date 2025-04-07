Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Virat Kohli Smashes 13,000 T20 Runs, Hits Six Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli Smashes 13,000 T20 Runs, Hits Six Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to score 13,000 T20 runs, smashing a six off Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 as RCB faces MI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Virat Kohli Smashes 13,000 T20 Runs, Hits Six Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL 2025 Clash


In a high-voltage IPL 2025 match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 7), cricket fans witnessed a special moment as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reached a historic milestone and dominated the early overs against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The clash also marked Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action for MI in IPL 2025. Playing his first game of the season, Bumrah was introduced in the fourth over. On the second ball of his spell, he was greeted with a powerful six from Kohli, who showcased his authority right away. The six went viral after Star Sports shared the video clip on X (formerly Twitter), drawing massive attention from fans.

Before smashing that six, Kohli had already made headlines. In the third over, he struck a boundary off Trent Boult, taking his T20 career total past the 13,000-run mark. With that shot, he became the first Indian and fifth player globally to achieve this rare feat.

Here’s a look at the fastest batters to reach 13,000 T20 runs (by innings played):

  • Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 381 innings

  • Virat Kohli (India) – 386 innings

  • Alex Hales (England) – 474 innings

  • Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 487 innings

  • Kieron Pollard (West Indies) – 594 innings

The legendary Chris Gayle leads the all-time T20 run chart with 14,562 runs in 463 matches. He’s followed by Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,557), and Kieron Pollard (13,537). Kohli now joins this elite list with 13,027 T20 runs from 403 matches.

Kohli, who made his T20 debut on April 3, 2007, for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh, has scored his runs with the help of 9 centuries and 98 half-centuries. In the IPL alone, he has racked up 8,145 runs in 256 matches for RCB. Additionally, he has scored 424 runs in 15 Champions League games representing the same franchise.

In the IPL 2025 match, Kohli opened the innings for RCB and played confidently. By the end of the eighth over, he was unbeaten on 44 off 27 balls, including six fours and one six—the memorable hit off Bumrah.

Bumrah, who was retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, faced a tough welcome on his return, but his presence added excitement to the iconic MI vs RCB rivalry.

As fans celebrated Kohli’s incredible achievement and his classic strokeplay, the battle at Wankhede turned into a memorable night, once again proving why IPL is cricket’s most thrilling spectacle.

